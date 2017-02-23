Senator Markey to attend “emergency town hall” in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Senator Edward Markey will be in Northampton Thursday for what he’s calling an “emergency town hall.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith College’s Sweeney Concert Hall.

Markey said the meeting will focus on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which would make it easier to deport undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

Trump’s administration released an outline of the new immigration policies on Tuesday. The goal is to “protect our people,” the president says, by making it easier to deport immigrants, including anyone who has committed a crime.

Markey said he doesn’t agree with Trump’s new policies and has recently co-sponsored a bill that would overturn the executive order.

“These Homeland Security directives will result in more raids, mass deportations, and fear and terror within our immigration communities,” Markey said in a statement.

The senator is also expected to discuss the president’s travel ban at Thursday’s meeting.

Trump signed an executive order last month, banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The order was blocked by a federal judge in Seattle, but Trump is expected to issue a new version of the order at some point next week.

Residents will also be able to ask the senator questions about the new immigration policies.