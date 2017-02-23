Robbery at Chicopee Citizens Bank branch

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that no weapon was used during the robbery at the Citizens Bank at 1283 Memorial Drive late Thursday morning. The suspect is described as a black man about 6’ tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie hat, dark blue jeans, and sunglasses. Following the robbery, he ran away north on Memorial Drive.

Our 22News crew is at the bank and could see a state police helicopter flying over the area.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700.

Images of the suspect in the February 23 robbery of a Citizens Bank branch on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

 

