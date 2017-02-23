Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

Rihanna is being honored for several philanthropic efforts

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Harvard University will present the singer with the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, during a ceremony on campus in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Harvard University will present the singer with the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, during a ceremony on campus in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.

Rihanna is being honored for several philanthropic efforts. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados. She created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program — named for her grandparents — for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries.

She also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project to provide children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.

Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones, activist Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye) and four U.N. secretaries general.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s