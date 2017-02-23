“Real men” billboard triggers protest

(WXII) – Women are speaking out about a North Carolina billboard recently erected near Winston-Salem.

The sign reads, “Real men provide, Real women appreciate it.”

“I take it as a very deliberate jab at women who demand equality and demand to be seen as equals and are vocal,” says Molly Grace, who has organized a protest in response to the sign. “So to me it’s also a very blatant about wanting to silence women and tell them to just accept the way that things are.”

Grace, who owns Kleur, a boutique business in downtown Winston-Salem, has created a Facebook event to protest what the sign represents.

She says they’re not protesting the fact that the sign exists, but the message behind the sign, and believes the sign represents a mindset that should not be acceptable in today’s society.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 NBC News