Race relations discussed during forum in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered at Springfield’s public television station, Thursday night, for an open conversation about race. The televised event was called, “Healing Racism: A Community Dialogue.”

The panel included representatives from the NAACP, an elementary school principal, and the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley. The goal was a deeper understanding of race and how it shapes our society.

Heshima Moja of the Human Race Institute in Springfield told 22News, “People can walk away with information to really begin to ponder. At least being able to think about the things that they hear. Transformation doesn’t always happen instantly.”

The forum was broadcast live Thursday night from WBGY’s Springfield studios in honor of Black History Month.