PVTA looking into possible ‘senior Dial-A-Ride system’

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley transit Authority is getting feedback on additional bus service for thousands of elderly men and women.

PVTA executive director Mary Macinnes told 22News, ‘senior Dial-A-Ride system’ could be used this fall in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, and Hampden.

Macinnes said, “dial-a-ride” would charge its passengers two dollars, compared with the two and a half dollar cost for a PVTA bus ride.”

A series of public hearings will guide the PVTA board’s final decision.