“Plunge into The Parade” fundraiser held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leprechaun Plunge Committee of South Hadley and the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke hosted a “Plunge into The Parade” fundraiser Thursday night at the Pics Pub & Pizzeria in Holyoke.

During Thursday’s event, there was food, drinks, live music, and celebrity bartenders, which was a group of Holyoke firefighters. Donations collected will go back to both committees.

Kelly McGiverin of the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee told 22News told 22News surrounding communities really benefit from events that keep traditions like these alive; “And we are coming out tonight to celebrate both organizations, to promote our events, but most importantly to raise money so we can continue to bring these events to the community

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th.