Pittsfield Police: Woman drove drunk with 4 year-old in car

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield woman has been charged with driving drunk with a 4-year-old child in her car.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Tarisha Johnson was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty this week to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, failure to stop and a lights violation.

Police say the 37-year-old Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .18, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Johnson was arrested last week after police say she went through a blinking red light and crashed into another vehicle. Two people in the other car were hospitalized.

The child in Johnson’s car was not hurt.

Johnson told police she had one drink hours before.

