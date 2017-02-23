Pet of the Week: Nutmeg the rabbit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Nutmeg, a 1-year-old Rex rabbit. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Nutmeg and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Nutmeg

Breed: Rex

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Female

Color: White/Light Brown

Background:

Nutmeg came to Dakin last week because her person was moving and couldn’t bring her. She is a gorgeous 1 year old Rex rabbit who lived with adults and children older than 9. She also lived with a cat and dog, and sometimes played with the cat! She loves other small animals and having her forehead stroked. Her family also told us that she loved classical music, so Nutmeg is rather sophisticated! February is National Adopt a Shelter Rabbit Month, so hopefully you will find the perfect bunny at Dakin…we stand ready to help!

Quick facts about rabbit care:

-Most important part of their diet is grass hay. You can supplement that with good-quality rabbit pellet food

-They love leafy green vegetables (dark lettuces, collard greens, carrot tops)

-Clean, fresh water should always be available

-Rabbits need time outside their cage every day to run and jump, ideally 1-2 hours

-Be sure that space is “rabbit-proof” by hiding or removing cords, wires and cables (they will nibble them)

-Keep your rabbit indoors only, due to weather extremes and danger of predators

-Use a solid-bottom cage, wire-bottom cages can ulcerate a rabbit’s feet

-Be careful to support forequarters and hindquarters when handling

-Rabbits can use litterboxes. They tend to like to use the same corner, do put a box there

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/34655350

Other Events, Happenings:

Rabbit Spay/Neuter at Dakin

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic located at 171 Union Street in Springfield performs spay/neuter surgery on rabbits in addition to cats and dogs. All bunnies adopted out are spay/neutered, and you can also bring your bunny in for surgery here!

-The minimum age for surgery is 4 months, the maximum is 4 years.

-Rabbits should be transported in their carrier with hay.

-They will go home the same day as their surgery and pain medication will need to be given at home.

-Optional nail trims are available for an additional $10 (sorry, no dentistry)

-Typical spay/neuter fee is $175 ($150 if receiving state or federal government assistance).

Benefits of rabbit spay/neuter surgery:

-Removes risk of rabbit acquiring cancers of the reproductive organs

-Helps curb aggression

-Helps curb undesirable behavior

-Can help with litterbox training

For more information visit dakinhumane.org