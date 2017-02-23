Peabody murder suspect may be driving stolen Honda

BOSTON (WWLP) – The man wanted in connection with a double murder in Peabody is believed to have carjacked a Honda Accord Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police say 39-year-old Wes Doughty may still be driving the gray 2006 Honda Accord with Massachusetts license plate 7KLY80. They believe he carjacked the car in Middleton and drove the victim to Boston, where he let him out and left with the car.

Anyone who sees Doughty or has any information is urged to immediately call 911 or 1-800-527-8873.

State police say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

