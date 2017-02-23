Not guilty pleas entered in fatal trench collapse case

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Boston company facing manslaughter charges stemming from the deaths of two employees in a trench collapse has been released on personal recognizance.

Kevin Otto and an attorney for the company, Atlantic Drain Services Inc., both entered not guilty pleas at Thursday’s arraignment.

Authorities say 47-year-old Robert Higgins and 53-year-old Kelvin Mattocks died when the 14-foot deep trench they were working in last October caved in then filled with water.

Prosecutors say the company failed to strengthen the trench walls as required by federal regulations. Otto also allegedly provided falsified records to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Otto’s lawyer said in court his client intends to “fight this case,” but had no comment outside of court.

A lawyer for the company said Otto is “very upset.”