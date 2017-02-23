Nancy Dell: Can a hot toddy help prevent flu?

1.) Can a hot toddy really prevent the flu or a cold?

– Sheryll, Internet

It does seem like many people have colds and the flu this year. So naturally we will try anything to protect ourselves including a hot toddy, which usually contains whiskey, lemon and honey.

According to an expert at Vanderbilt University, a hot toddy cannot prevent or cure a cold or the flu, but it can actually give you some relief from the symptoms. The alcohol dilates blood vessels a little bit, and that makes it easier for your mucus membranes to deal with the infection.

Honey may suppress a cough, and hot drinks loosen up congestion, but beyond the hot toddy, you can boost your immune system to help fight off colds and the flu this season tea and fish.

While any amount of tea is good, you may want to aim for 5 cups a day. Researchers at Harvard had participants drink 5 cups of tea a day and looked at the level of interferon produced by the immune system.

Interferon is a protein that fights off colds and infections. In just 2 weeks, the interferon produced was 10 times higher than before drinking tea.

The omega-3 oils in fish help as well. They increase the activity of the cells that gobble up bacteria. Also, they help your cells absorb nutrients and get rid of toxins.

Any other immune boosting foods? The probiotics in yogurt boost immunity, mushrooms increase the production of white blood cells that fight infection.

In one study, people who consumed garlic capsules for 12 weeks were 66% less likely to catch a cold.