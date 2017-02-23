“Most wanted” suspect surrendered to Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges, who was identified as one of Springfield’s “most wanted” suspects, turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, police had received numerous tips from the public about 25 year-old Matthew Fortune, after they shared his image on Facebook and with local media outlets.

Delaney says that Fortune had warrants for his arrest on charges connected to the “violent assault and robbery” of a clerk at the Tedeschi store on Boston Road last week.

Delaney says that members of the department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were working to track him down, but 12 hours after his name and image became widely circulated, Fortune decided to surrender himself.

Fortune is charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked, aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping, and threat to murder.