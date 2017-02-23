MGM Springfield to offer on-site responsible gaming program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International announced the adoption of a responsible gaming program called GameSense Wednesday, which will be integrated into MGM Springfield when it opens next year.

In a release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission commended MGM for taking the initiative to encourage responsible gambling. The gaming commission adopted GameSense as part of its mission in 2015 to encourage responsible behaviors to lower the risk of developing gambling disorders.

Massachusetts is the only state in the country required by law to offer responsible gaming resources on-site. MGM, however, expects to have GameSense fully integrated into all of its casinos across the country within the year.

MGM Springfield is scheduled to open in September of 2018.