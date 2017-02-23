MGM Springfield reps to attend CT casino forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield representatives are expected to attend an informational forum in Hartford Thursday, regarding casino expansion in Connecticut.

The forum comes as the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are working to pick a location for a third casino in Connecticut, which is intended to compete with MGM Springfield.

One Connecticut state representative said he wants to hear from multiple people before a decision is made by the state. Connecticut Representative Joe Verrengia said he’s not sure putting a casino in a tobacco field in Windsor Locks is in the best interest of the state.

The Thrall Tobacco Farm near Interstate 91 is just one possible location the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have narrowed it down to– they’re also considering Bradley International Airport.

The tribes run Mohegan and Foxwoods in Connecticut, and have unsuccessfully tried to get casino licenses in Massachusetts.

Connecticut stands to lose 9,300 jobs and $702 million in revenue when MGM Springfield opens just five miles over the state line.

MGM Springfield representatives said they look forward to contributing to the conversation Thursday.