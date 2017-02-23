Massachusetts man charged with placing homemade bomb on neighbor’s porch

MAYNARD, Mass. (AP) — A Maynard man has been charged with placing a homemade bomb on the front porch of his neighbor’s home.

Police were called to a Maynard home on Monday morning when a homeowner discovered a suspicious package outside his home. A state police bomb squad unit later disassembled the device and deemed the area safe.

Prosecutors say police matched a fingerprint on the device to William O’Neil. O’Neil was arrested on Wednesday. He faces charges including possession of an explosive device and placement of an explosive device.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Police say O’Neil is also a suspect in a similar incident. A suspicious package found near another Maynard home in October. That device was detonated.

WBZ-TV reports O’Neil works in Weston’s public works department.