Man gets probation for robbery scheme involving teenage son

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Fall River man has been sentenced for his role in orchestrating a 2013 scheme where he had his 14-year-old son rob a McDonald’s restaurant where his girlfriend worked as a shift manager.

The Herald News reports that 36-year-old Elvis Burgos pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment of a child after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

In exchange for his plea, charges of armed robbery while masked and conspiracy were dropped. Burgos was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

Burgos and his girlfriend reportedly plotted the robbery together. Police say the couple had Burgos’ son rob the McDonald’s in March 2013 after they couldn’t find anybody else to commit the crime.

The boy was arrested with the stolen cash on his way to meet his father.

Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com