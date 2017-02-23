Lyft expands service in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ride-sharing service Lyft announced its expansion to four cities in Massachusetts, including Springfield, Amherst, Pittsfield and Worcester.

The announcement comes after a 40-city launch in January, when the service said it was looking to expand to a total of 100 new markets by the end of 2017. This makes for a total of 300 cities across the U.S.

Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion, said, “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”

Like with Uber, Lyft allows users to request a ride with their smartphone app.