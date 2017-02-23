In Trump’s White House, meatloaf is what’s for dinner

(CNN) – No matter how you mash it, no matter how you shape it, it seems President Trump has yet to meet a meatloaf he doesn’t love.

His meatloaf arm-twisting has re-occurred. This time, the president invited his friend, real estate investor Tom Barrack, to dine at the White House.

Previously, the designated meatloaf eater was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, but Christie got dumped on. Late Night host Seth Meyers once said, “The meatloaf was actually a second course for Christie after Trump made him swallow his pride.”

Meatloaf may not be for foodies, but it’s the meat of the people, and the president loves populist food. KFC chicken, McDonalds, and taco bowls are a few examples. It’s no wonder he has a soft spot for meatloaf.

Trump once tweeted, “Mar-A-Lago has the best meatloaf in America. Tasty.”

It is based on his mother’s recipe. He and Melania even made meatloaf sandwiches with Martha Stewart.