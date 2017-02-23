How scientists are trying to prevent mosquito bites

(CNN) – Spring and summer are right around the corner, and that doesn’t just mean bathing suit season – it means mosquitos.

Some health experts consider the tiny flying insects the most deadly creatures on the planet. But scientists and researchers are starting to come up with new mosquito control methods, using common household items.

Malaria. Dengue. Yellow fever. Zika. Diverse diseases – but all deadly, and all transmitted by mosquitos.

Researchers around the world have been brainstorming ideas to tweak everyday products, and thus decrease the number of people bitten and infected per year.

One of those products is a chair, retrofitted with a bespoke fabric coated in mosquito repellant. The fabric is attached to the underside of the chair, so a person using it never comes into contact with the repellant. That’s because the insecticide used is volatile in nature. It evaporates easily and can repel at a greater distance, but could be harmful to skin.

According to the project’s director, prototypes of this fabric have shown protection for up to six months.

Products containing different insecticide compounds – ones that can be safely used on skin – are also being developed.

Anti-mosquito soaps are being tested. The repellant is designed to stay on skin after the soap is washed off.

Wearable technology is another focus. And no, we’re not talking about your Fitbit. Clothing containing mosquito repellant could protect people throughout the day. And special detergent could extend effectiveness of clothing containing repellant.

Other products on the horizon include footwear and jewelry.

