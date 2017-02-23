Hot stocks to consider when making investments

(CNN) – Buy what you know. That investor motto still seems to be followed. Big name brands, especially in tech, dominate the top 10 largest firms in the S&P 500.

Apple is the most valuable company now, worth more than $700-billion. Alphabet, which owns Google, is in at number two. Microsoft is at number three, and Amazon comes in at number five, followed by Facebook.

The only non-tech stock in the top six is Berkshire Hathaway, which is run by Warren Buffet. The remaining stocks in the top ten are companies you know.

Cable giant Comcast, Exxon Mobil, JP Morgan Chase, and Johnson and Johnson round out the list. For now, investors seem to like this lineup.

Exxon is the only stock that is down year-to-date. Comcast, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are all up more than 10%.

In the past decade, only three of these companies have stayed in the top ten. They are Exxon, Microsoft, and Johnson and Johnson.

Still, it will be interesting to see how this list and your portfolio could change over the years.