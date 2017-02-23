Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee to announce Ambassador Award winner

NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee will announce the winner of the prestigious Ambassador Award Thursday, during a ceremony at Boston College.

The award is presented each year to a person or group that has worked to improve relations between the United States and Ireland. Past winners have included U.S. Congressmen Richard Neal (D-Springfield) and Peter King (R-New York), author Frank McCourt, journalist Niall O’Dowd, and Dr. John Lahey, president of Quinnipiac University. Last year’s winner was Professor Mary C. Kelley, a historian and writer.

The winner of this year’s award, as well as some past recipients will be in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony, as will Consul General of Ireland Fionnuala Quinlan. 22News reporter Tiffany Chan will also be there, and will show you the winner tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

The 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held Sunday, March 19.