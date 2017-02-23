Help your dog lose weight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If your dog becomes overweight or obese, he may be at risk for some serious health threats. Jim Helems, Owner of Jim Helms Dog Pals in Southampton, shared important tips for pet owners.

How can I tell if my dog is over weight?

If you cannot feel his or her ribs easily

Use Body Condition Score Or Hill’s Body Fat Index Charts



What should their weight be?

Weight will vary between breeds

Weight can vary even in the same breed

One way to estimate what your pet should way in using the Hill’s Body Fat Index Charts

Your vet may give you a recommendation, but that might not be as accurate.

Why is my dog over weight?

Not enough exercise

Over feeding

Disease

Should I put them on a diet?

No. In many cases simply feed less of the same food

Exercise your dog more

Fewer high calorie treats

Change to a dog food with less calories per cup

My dog always seems hungry, what can I do?

Give food items to help make them feel full with little to no calories

Carrots

Green beans

Should I increase my dog’s exercise?

Yes. Can help to lose weight

Increase life expectancy

Less chance of injuries

Should I talk to my Vet?

Yes. You should always discuss changes with your veterinarian

Weight gain can be disease related

Could the weight gain be disease related?

Yes – here a few:

Hypothyroidism

Cushing’s disease

Insulinoma

Pituitary gland and brain diseases