Help your dog lose weight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If your dog becomes overweight or obese, he may be at risk for some serious health threats. Jim Helems, Owner of Jim Helms Dog Pals in Southampton, shared important tips for pet owners.
Free Pet Nutrition
Tuesday, May 12th at the River Valley Market in Northampton
How can I tell if my dog is over weight?
If you cannot feel his or her ribs easily
Use Body Condition Score Or Hill’s Body Fat Index Charts
What should their weight be?
Weight will vary between breeds
Weight can vary even in the same breed
One way to estimate what your pet should way in using the Hill’s Body Fat Index Charts
Your vet may give you a recommendation, but that might not be as accurate.
Why is my dog over weight?
Not enough exercise
Over feeding
Disease
Should I put them on a diet?
No. In many cases simply feed less of the same food
Exercise your dog more
Fewer high calorie treats
Change to a dog food with less calories per cup
My dog always seems hungry, what can I do?
Give food items to help make them feel full with little to no calories
Carrots
Green beans
Should I increase my dog’s exercise?
Yes. Can help to lose weight
Increase life expectancy
Less chance of injuries
Should I talk to my Vet?
Yes. You should always discuss changes with your veterinarian
Weight gain can be disease related
Could the weight gain be disease related?
Yes – here a few:
Hypothyroidism
Cushing’s disease
Insulinoma
Pituitary gland and brain diseases