Easthampton sanctuary city proposal withdrawn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton will not become a sanctuary city, at least for now. Wednesday night, Easthampton City Councilor Tamara Smith withdrew her proposal for the city to take up the designation.

Smith said that the controversial issue divided the city too much, and it wasn’t the foundation on which she wanted to pass the ordinance. The city solicitor also said that the council lacks the authority to pass such an ordinance to begin with.

Sandra Alton of Easthampton attended Wednesday night’s meeting. She told 22News that she supported the sanctuary city proposal, but also agreed with the decision to withdraw it.

“I was surprised by it. I didn’t think we were going to go in that direction, but I certainly could get behind it. And the amount of people that got up and spoke intelligently about really making that happen felt great. I was like, ‘yeah, I guess this is democracy in action,’” Alton said.

Easthampton’s police chief said at Wednesday night’s meeting that he would not assign officers to any immigration task forces.

Meanwhile, the Easthampton City Council reinforces that they are a welcoming community.