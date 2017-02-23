Drug resistant infections are on the rise in children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more doctors are noticing children with infections that are resistant to regular antibiotics.

Data from 48 hospitals shows a 700% increase in the number of children with drug-resistant infections over the past eight years. It is a trend that doctors at Baystate Children’s Hospital have also noticed.

“Over the past 10 years or so, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of infections that are resistant to the most commonly used, and even some of the less commonly used antibiotics that are approved for use in children,” said Dr. Micahel Klotte at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Klatte told 22News part of the issue that has led to this problem is the over-prescribing of antibiotics, as well as some of the antibiotics that are in some of the foods we eat.

Most of these patients already had the infection when admitted to the hospital, which means the bacteria may be spreading in the community.

“Particularly at Baystate over the past few years, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the numbers of children who have urinary tract infections with very difficult-to-treat bacteria, including some that are only treatable through antibiotics that are given through the IV route,” said Dr. Klotte.

Researchers say these findings are concerning, because very few strong antibiotics are approved for use in children. Dr. Klotte also told 22News that there are few new antibiotics in the works that can be administered to children.