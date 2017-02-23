Delightful weather for school vacation week

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring made an appearance early at Heritage Park in East Longmeadow Thursday. Temperatures reaching 60 degrees had families out to enjoy the mild weather. It is especially good for young people, who are in their February vacation week.

John Moynihan, a father from Springfield, said that he feels sorry for all of the people who decided to leave town for warmer destinations this week, when they could have enjoyed pleasant weather in their own backyard. He said that he could not remember such a nice school vacation week, when the children did not have to stay inside.

Of course, at this time of year, Heritage Park Pond is usually filled with ice skaters and hockey players. But this year, the ice can only accommodate the ducks and geese.