Construction equipment fell into Holyoke canal

Driver was able to escape Wednesday afternoon accident unhurt

holyoke-construction-vehicle-in-canal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crane had to be used Thursday afternoon to remove a piece of heavy construction equipment that fell into a canal in Holyoke the day before.

The payloader went into the Lower Leval Canal along Water Street in the Flats of Holyoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Richard Stuart told 22News that the accident took place at around 3:00 P.M. The driver of the payloader was able to get out safely, Stuart said.

There is no word on exactly what caused the vehicle to fall into the water.

