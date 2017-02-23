Connecticut plane crash survivor identified

Rafayel Hany Wassef is in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
east-haven-plane-crash-3
Image provided by the Town of East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The survivor of a plane crash in East Haven, Connecticut was identified Thursday morning, hours after officials released the name of the person killed in the crash.

Police have identified the second occupant of the plane involved in Wednesday morning’s crash as 20-year-old Rafayel Hany Wassef, of New London.

Wassef remains in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital at this time.

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in plane crash in East Haven, Connecticut

On Wednesday afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board officials identified the man killed in the crash as 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven.

In a press release, police offered their condolences.

We want send our condolences to the family of the deceased and want to thank all of the outside organizations who assisted us yesterday. In these situations, there is always a period of chaos. It is during this time that our training comes into play. Yesterday was an example of several different agencies working together towards one common goal; to tend to the injured and address the loss of life. The East Haven Police Department will take on more of a support role from here on out and will assist the NTSB with whatever else they need moving forward.

The plane crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and FAA

