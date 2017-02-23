Connecticut casinos hold forum on future of gambling

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – MGM’s nearly $1 billion casino is currently under construction in Springfield. Mohegan and Foxwoods casinos admit that losing jobs and revenue to MGM Springfield is inevitable.

They’ve joined forces to propose a $300 million dollar casino in either East Windsor or Windsor Locks to stave off competition. The tribes announced on Thursday that they’ll make their final site selection in a matter of days Thursday’s public hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut was to decide if the Native American tribes should have exclusive rights to Connecticut’s third casino or if the bidding should be opened up to commercial developers.

“I always respect our competitors,” President & CEO of Foxwoods Felix Rappaport told 22News. “I’m here to tell you having worked for MGM for years that they are one of the best in the business. I’ve been to Springfield, I’ve seen the progress on that property. It’s a billion dollar property. MGM Resorts International just bought their partner out for the Borgata in Atlantic City it’s probably the best property in Atlantic City.”

Rappaport had nothing but praise for MGM during his answer, but the tribes predict MGM would siphon away 9,300 jobs and $703 million in revenue after three years.