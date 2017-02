CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a woman they say stole energy drinks from a Walgreens store earlier this week.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police were called to the Walgreens at 583 James Street Tuesday for a shoplifter. The woman is accused of stealing Red Bull, and left before officers got there.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Chicopee Police Detectives at 413-594-1730.