Clerk’s friend stops armed robbery attempt in Massachusetts

(CNN) – Police in Massachusetts are looking for two suspects who held a gas station clerk at gunpoint in a Tuesday robbery attempt.

The crime, which was caught on surveillance video, was interrupted when a friend of the clerk happened to drive up to the business.

Prestige gas station’s clerk had that gun at his back for about two minutes last night, when two masked men forced him into the franklin street store, then into the corner.

The clerk said, “The first one had a gun who set me down over there between the partition and the other guy came and locked the door.”

The clerk said the two black men were arguing about what to do, when a customer, who happens to be the clerk’s friend David pull up with his pregnant girlfriend and interrupted the robbery.

David said, “So when I went to open the door it was locked and the guy opened up the door and he was like come in here and I stood in the doorway and was like why would I come in there?”

The clerk added, “They were like we gotta go, we gotta go and just left with nothing but my keys.”

David chased the two masked men down the street where he got a good look at the dark SUV they got into with a partial mass license plate number of 42k.

David continued by saying, “It was nerve racking seeing my buddy getting a pistol to his head.”

The clerk was nervous as well adding, “Scared, shaking, trying to get out safe.”

Quincy police are using the stations 32 cameras to id the guys and are hoping someone at home recognizes them. This while the gas station makes some safety changes.

Nicole Teles, of Prestige Gas Station said, “We’re going to have two people on nights now due to this issue that way my employees stay safe and they feel safe.”

The clerk’s friend was rewarded for his dedication to his buddy the store hired him as a clerk.