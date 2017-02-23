Boston College professor has taken ‘selfie’ every day for last 30 years

Man is 64 years old

www.mgnonline.com
BOSTON (AP) — Photographer Karl Baden has snapped a simple, black and white photo of himself every day for the last three decades to document his aging.

Baden’s “Every Day” project turns 30 on Thursday. The stark contemplation on mortality has prompted some to dub the Boston College professor the unwitting “father of the selfie.”

The 64-year-old Cambridge resident launched his project on Feb. 23, 1987, decades before the word “selfie” became commonplace.

Baden tries to remain faithful to that first image, posing with the same neutral facial expression and using the same 35mm camera, tripod, backdrop and lighting.

He’s also consciously not grown a beard or moustache or changed his hairstyle much.

Baden says he intends to do the project for the rest of his life.

 

