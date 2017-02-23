Battle over immigration policies continue

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is cracking down on immigration, but not everyone agrees with his actions.

President Trump outlined new guidelines Tuesday that would strengthen immigration enforcement by hiring thousands of new Border Patrol officers, expanding deportations, and setting up a new office, focused on immigration crime.

The changes could impact millions of immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally.

Guatemalan native, Erito, told 22News he came to the U.S. when he was 14-years-ol to start a better life, but he stays here for his children, who were born in the U.S. “I wanted a future for him, so that’s why I’m staying here,” he said.

Erito is one of many people concerned with President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies, which he announced on Tuesday.

The immigration guidelines would step up enforcement, giving police the ability to detain and deport immigrants within 24 hours, without letting them see a lawyer or judge.

Trump has said the executive order aims to make the deportation process easier and faster. Opponents argue that a majority of the time, immigrants come here to create a better life for themselves and their families, but many supporters say immigrants shouldn’t cross the border until they can do so legally.

Charlie Holmes of Springfield told 22News border security is a major issue that needs to be fixed. “It’s a major concern people crossing our border without documents. It should be done legally. But, the immigrants who are already here, we can develop a plan to get them legally registered so we know who’s in our country,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, there are an estimated 11-million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.