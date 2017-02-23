Baker to family of Ware soldier: “I’m calling you as a dad”

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has sent his condolences to the family of a solider from Ware who was killed earlier this week while serving in Iraq.

Baker became emotional while discussing the death of 21-year-old Army Pfc. Brian Patrick Odiorne.

Odiorne was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and was an active-duty cannon crewmember in the Army.

He enlisted in 2015, with his most recent duty station being Fort Hood, Texas.

Baker described his phone call to Odiorne’s family at a State House ceremony for veterans Wednesday night.

“I said to them, I’m not calling you as a public official, I’m not calling you as your governor,” Baker said. “I’m calling you as a dad to speak to how sorry and sad I am that your son, who committed to serve this country, isn’t coming back.”

Odiorne will be posthumously awarded the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon for his time in Iraq. He’s previously been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Medal.

Odiorne died in a non-combat related incident on Monday. His death is being investigated by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, according to Fort Hood Public Affairs.