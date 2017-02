SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Homelessness is the subject of a new art exhibit on display at American International College in Springfield.

The exhibit features a series of paintings created both by concerned students, and by members of the homeless community. They will be up for many weeks, until they are auctioned-off as part of the Friends of the Homeless spring fundraiser.

If you would like to see the artwork, it is on display at the James Shea Learning Commons at the AIC library.