Arrow – Fighting Fire with Fire Trailer

(CW) – Vigilante attacks Mayor Queen on the next episode of Arrow, Wednesday at 8/7c on the CW Springfield.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet as mayor. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) continues down her dark path with Helix. After Vigilante attacks Oliver while he’s acting as the mayor, Diggle (David Ramsey) leads the team in a mission to stop Vigilante once and for all.

Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Ben Sokolowski (#515). The episode airs on March 1, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with Arrow Online:

Visit Arrow WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like Arrow on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow Arrow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow Arrow on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/