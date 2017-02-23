Archaeologists dig up more on Thomas Jefferson’s alleged mistress

(CNN) – Crews at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello are digging up more clues about a now famous slave who lived on the plantation.

Historians say Sally Hemings was the mother of several of the former president’s children.

Employees at Monticello are working to unearth the slave quarters that once stood as part of the plantation.

Fraser Neiman, Dir. of Archaeology, Monticello said “We have an old saying in archaeology; it’s not what you find that counts, it’s what you find out.”

Archaeologists at Monticello are finding out about a woman who historians claim to be Thomas Jefferson’s mistress in the early 1800’s.

Fraser Neiman, said “We’re interested in trying to tell that story and tell the story of Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings.”

But sally Hemings’ story was covered with tiles and bathroom stalls in 1941.

Fraser Neiman added, “The foundation, thinking it needed more bathrooms– you have visitors, you gotta have bathrooms installed a men’s room here. And in fact, up until two months ago we would’ve been standing in the men’s room with tiles walls and tile floors.”

Now, Monticello officials are making an effort to showcase the areas where enslaved people worked and lived.

They say Hemings’ story is crucial to the once-thriving plantation.

Gary Sandling, The Jefferson Monticello said, “It’s really important to restore a space where she and her children lived to help tell a story that’s more about her. Specifically, to understand who she was as a person, to know something about her life.”

A life that was one of many enslaved workers at Monticello.

Sandling added, “You can’t really understand Jefferson or understand Monticello without understanding this detention.”

Gardiner Hallock, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation said, “So what you see right now is really rough. What we are doing is restoring the space.”

In just a couple weeks, archeologists have already dug up toothbrushes, buttons, bones and even a stove.

Hallock continued saying, “We even found a hearth where perhaps Sally Hemings would have fires and she and her children would warm themselves on winter nights.”

Employees say even though Sally’s and other stories were buried for a long time.

Gardiner Hallock left off with, “They’re retained in the soil below our feet, “We can recover some of this history and get a sense of what their lives were like.”

The complete restoration of the area is anticipated to be completed by Spring of 2018.