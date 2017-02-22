West Springfield movie theaters evacuated after false alarm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The movies were interrupted by a fire alarm, Wednesday night, at the Rave Cinemas in West Springfield.

The fire alarm went off around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, and everyone had to leave their respective theaters. There are 15 theaters at the Rave Cinemas.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Timothy Smith told 22News that either someone pulled an alarm, or it just went off.

The Morgan Road Fire Station is across the parking lot, to the north, and firefighters were at the cinemas very quickly. They found no fire and no sign of any problems, and are investigating it as a false alarm.

Everyone was allowed back inside within 20 minutes.