Volkswagen diesel owner awaiting money from car buyback

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Volkswagen diesel owners across the country, and right here in western Massachusetts, are complaining about “buyback delays.”

Volkswagen TDIs are at the center of an emissions scandal. The company now has to buy back the cars involved, but some owners claim it’s taking too long.

Ashley Harrison of Hawley used to drive a TDI, and filed paperwork back in July to have the car bought on February 3. She turned-in the car that day. Volkswagen said they would pay her back and transfer the money to her account, but last week Harrison got a call that her car loan had not been paid yet, and it’s now accruing interest every day.

“I’m debating now: do I make another payment and eventually get the money back once it’s overpaid, or do I hope that it’s paid off and doesn’t hit my credit score?” Harrison said.

Harrison is urging drivers to check their loan payments while they are in this buyback program. Volkswagen claims they have 30 days to pay you back, but Harrison said that’s not in her paperwork.

22News has contacted Volkswagen, but we have yet to hear back from them.