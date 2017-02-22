Tuskegee University tapes released

(WSFA) Tuskegee University Libraries has released a collection of historic audio recordings dating back to the 1950s in honor of Black History Month.

These recordings were transferred from two sides of a 7-inch reel-to-reel tape preserved in the Tuskegee University Archives’ TCA audio collection.

The recordings include speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a Tuskegee Civic Association meeting on July of 1957.

“It is for the whole world, for their benefit,” says Tuskegee archivist Dana Chandler. “We want people to hear it, and comment on it, and write their papers on it, and publish their articles on it in books.”

