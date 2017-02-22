The 100 – A Lie Guarded Scene

(CW) – A new episode of The 100 returns Wednesday night on The CW Springfield.
Continued struggles with leadership and trust in Arkadia and Polis take violent turns while Abby (Paige Turco) leads a team to a distant location hoping to find answers. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star.
Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#404).
