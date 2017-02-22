Synagogues, community centers taking small safety steps after threats

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI is investigating a series of threats made against Jewish institutions across the country. Thankfully, none of the threats have happened here in western Massachusetts, but elsewhere, several community centers have received bomb threats through phone calls that disguised the caller’s voice.

The JCC Association of North America reported that 54 Jewish community centers across America have faced 69 threats, including three waves of bomb scares since January.

22News spoke Wednesday with Rabbi Justin David of Congregation B’nai Israel in Northampton about the attacks.

“To be publicly identified as a minority, of any religion, is actually a source of pride. Here at Congregation B’Nai Israel, we affirm that pride together with our other communities of faith, and from within our own community as well,” David said.

David added that he has spoken with rabbis nationwide, encouraging each other to practice their faith as normal. He said Congregation B’Nai Israel has taken necessary, yet minor steps to ensure safety during this time. He has also been communicating regularly with the Northampton Police Department.