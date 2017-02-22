Statue of Jesus decapitated

(WTHR) – Indianapolis police are searching for vandals who targeted several churches.

“My first thought was kids but who knows”, says Judy Borden, a longtime member of at The Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist.

Someone used spray paint on the rear brick wall. Borden says officers explained the message they left is common anti-police graffiti.

A more disturbing crime happened at The Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship Church, where someone decapitated a statue of Jesus.

The statue is life-size and is mounted at the entrance of the church.

