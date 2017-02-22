State government providing support to family of Ware soldier

Pfc. Brian Odiorne died in non-combat incident in Iraq

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
Pfc. Brian Odiorne. Image Courtesy: Fort Hood Public Affairs
Pfc. Brian Odiorne. Image Courtesy: Fort Hood Public Affairs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some Massachusetts veterans were devastated to learn that Army Pfc. Brian Odiorne of Ware will not be returning home to his family.

The Department of Defense says that Odiorne died in a “non-combat” incident in Iraq on Monday. Military investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

Soldier from Ware has died in Iraq

Massachusetts Veterans Services Secretary Francisco Urena told 22News at a State House military event, that Odiorne’s loss is especially tough, since he was just 21 years old.

Urena told 22News that the state has already stepped-in to help his family as they cope with their loss.

“Our hearts go out to the family. We stand ready to support them in any way we can. We have made contact, and are providing mental health counseling and many other services, and those services will continue for a very long time,” Urena said.

Odiorne was a graduate of Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer, where he had played football.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s