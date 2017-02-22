State government providing support to family of Ware soldier

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some Massachusetts veterans were devastated to learn that Army Pfc. Brian Odiorne of Ware will not be returning home to his family.

The Department of Defense says that Odiorne died in a “non-combat” incident in Iraq on Monday. Military investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

Massachusetts Veterans Services Secretary Francisco Urena told 22News at a State House military event, that Odiorne’s loss is especially tough, since he was just 21 years old.

Urena told 22News that the state has already stepped-in to help his family as they cope with their loss.

“Our hearts go out to the family. We stand ready to support them in any way we can. We have made contact, and are providing mental health counseling and many other services, and those services will continue for a very long time,” Urena said.

Odiorne was a graduate of Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer, where he had played football.