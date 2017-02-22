Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee looking for members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee is taking applications for new members.

In a release sent to 22News, the committee said it’s looking for members to help take the parade to the next level by means of marketing and promotions, grant writing, project planning, community outreach, fundraising, and financial management.

Those interested in becoming a committee member can download the application here, and should include a resume and a cover letter explaining why they’d be an asset to the committee. All applications are due by Friday February 24, by 8:00 p.m.

The planning committee is currently made up of ten community leaders and business owners who have organized and managed the parade since 2014.

Questions can be directed to Lucila Santana at 413-351-0557 or springfieldprparade@gmail.com.