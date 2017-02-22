Springfield man wanted on armed robbery & kidnapping charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need the public’s help in finding a Springfield man, who has been charged with several violent felonies.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 25-year-old Matthew Stephen Fortune, formally of Pheland Avenue in Springfield, has been added to the city’s “Most Wanted” list. Fortune is wanted for several charges, including Armed Robbery and Kidnapping.

Fortune has active warrants for his arrest, which are connected to the “violent assault and robbery of a Springfield convenience store clerk in February of 2017,” Delany said. Fortune is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, over 200 pounds, and heavily tattooed on neck and chest area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355. If you see Fortune on the street, call 911 or you can “Text-a-Tip”.

Delaney said Lt. Phil Tarpey of the Major Crime Unit is coordinating the investigation.