Springfield honors 2 centenarians on their birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ruth Fisher was born in 1912 and Florence Hall was born in 1914. They gathered with family and friends at FallonHealth’s Summit Elder Care facility in Springfield to cut the cake on a long life. The Springfield Mayor’s Office was there to give the ladies special proclamations.

Florence Hall has seven kids. She worked at Baystate Medical Center in the housekeeping department.

Ruth Fisher grew up in Southampton and has four children, ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Ruth grew up on a farm and her home has been in the family for 250 years.

She told 22News the secret to a long life: “A glass of wine every night. I think it’s a pretty wonderful life because I’ve been in every country in the world.”

22News would like to congratulate these women and wish them more happy birthdays.