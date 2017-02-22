Security breach at Kennedy Airport unnerves some travelers

The incident is being investigated by the TSA

Denise Lavoie, AP Legal Affairs Writer Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

BOSTON (AP) — Some air travelers are wondering how 11 people could walk through an unattended security checkpoint lane at one of the nation’s busiest airports even with the enhanced security measures put in place after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The incident Monday at New York’s Kennedy Airport is being investigated by the Transportation Security Administration.

11 people pass through unmanned airport security checkpoint

At Boston’s Logan International Airport — a staging point for two of the jetliners used on 9/11 — some travelers said they were surprised a checkpoint lane could be left unattended. Security procedures now include body scans, pat-downs and screening of checked luggage for explosives.

The TSA says that three passengers didn’t receive required secondary screening after they set off the metal detector but that it’s confident the incident presented “minimal risk to the aviation transportation system.”

____

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s