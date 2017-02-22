Prosecutors: Man strikes, kills neighbor with shovel

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Massachusetts man charged with killing his neighbor with a shovel says the suspect was trying to protect her from a sexual assault.

Michael Pircio was held without bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old William James Porter. The two lived in different units of the same multi-family home.

Authorities say Pircio struck Porter on the head with the shovel at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Porter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pircio’s girlfriend, Mary Hill, says she asked to borrow Porter’s phone, but he made sexual advances toward her. She says she messaged Pircio, who came home to find Porter on top of her. She believes Porter was trying to rape her.