Preview Arrow – The Sin-Eater

The CW Springfield Published: Updated:

Preview Arrow - The Sin-Eater
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producer Wendy Mericle talks about the next episode of Arrow.

China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Cupid (guest star Amy Gumenick) and Liza Warner (guest star Rutina Wesley) break out of Iron Heights and head to Star City for revenge. Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bring in the newly formed girl gang but the ACU intervenes mid-fight. To his surprise, they are there to arrest the Green Arrow for the murder of Detective Malone. Meanwhile, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) feels responsible for the prison break after Warner tells him she heard about him working with Damien Darhk.

Mary Lambert directed the episode written by Barbara Bloom & Jenny Lynn (#514). the episode airs on February 22, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with Arrow Online:
Visit Arrow WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow
Like Arrow on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow
Follow Arrow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow
Follow Arrow on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s